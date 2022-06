(Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will begin an indefinite layoff starting next week at its Sterling Heights stamping plant in Michigan. The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner."

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO