Congress & Courts

Khan wants the FTC to tackle privacy, with or without Congress

By Ben Brody
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress is getting closer to some kind of agreement on how it wants to regulate data usage, but FTC Chair Lina Khan told Protocol that companies will still have to contend with her agency’s powers as well. Khan welcomed an agreement struck last week by three of the...

www.protocol.com

