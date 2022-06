Former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derick Roberson was one of five players to attend Indianapolis Colts mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis last week. Roberson, along with former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., and rookies such as Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris, former Army safety Cedrick Cunningham and former Texas State defensive tackle Caeveon Patton all got a look from Indy, per Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar.

