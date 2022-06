The NASCAR Camping World Truck series hit the track on Saturday for the Sonoma Truck race event which saw a number of Cup series regulars including the likes of Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, and Ross Chastain driving alongside the young Truck race stars. The race also marked the return for the first time in two decades as the road course made a return after a long time in the 3ed tier series.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO