Franklin County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY,FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No.2022-CP-000037 IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN OWENS Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The …

 3 days ago

The administration of the estate of Benjamin Owens, deceased, whose date of death was September 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Franklin County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the...

Ted Everett appointed to NWFWMD

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.
CHIPLEY, FL

