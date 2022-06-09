PUBLIC NOTICE A Public Hearing will be held before the Gulf County Planning and Development Review Board (PDRB) on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST and thereafter a Quasi-Judicial Hearing …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

 3 days ago

A Public Hearing will be held before the Gulf County Planning and Development Review Board (PDRB) on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST and thereafter a Quasi-Judicial Hearing before the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Both the...

Ted Everett appointed to NWFWMD

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.
CHIPLEY, FL

