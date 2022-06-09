ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY CASE NO: 2022-41CP IN RE:ESTATE OF LARRY GRIFFIN TURNER …

 3 days ago

The administration of the Estate of Larry Griffin Turner, Deceased, File Number 2022-41CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the...

Ted Everett appointed to NWFWMD

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.
CHIPLEY, FL

