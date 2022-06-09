ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 22-39-PR IN RE: ESTATE OF TIMOTHY L. DEPUY Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …

The administration of the estate of TIMOTHY L. DEPUY, deceased, File Number 22-39-PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. The names and addresses of the personal...

FDOT issues traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington Counties

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. • Campbelltown Highway (State Road 273) Resurfacing from State Road 77 to the Jackson County Line – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts Monday, June 13.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Ted Everett appointed to NWFWMD

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.
CHIPLEY, FL

