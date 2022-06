Richarlison could be on the move to Tottenham reports Bruno Andrade. The Brazilian forward is in advanced negotiations to make the move from Everton to North London. No official bid has been made as Everton want upwards of €60 million to make a move happen. The potential move isn't the first bit of business these two teams have talked over recently. Frank Lampard was reportedly interested in Harry Winks in January, a window when Everton did add Dele Alli to their midfield ranks. It at least raises the possibility there could be interest to turn the deal into a player swap in order to lower Everton's asking price.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO