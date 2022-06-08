ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena County, MN

Public Notices June 8, 2022

The Moran Township Supervisors will conduct a weed tour on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The tour will begin at 7 a.m. at the town hall. Anyone that would like to follow along needs to meet at the town hall by 7. Diane Mack, Clerk. Moran Township. 24pnc. EXHIBIT A....

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
Minnesota Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
Gov. Tim Walz announces three new COVID test-to-treat sites

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022. Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth, Minnesota all will offer new COVID-19 test-to-treat locations later this month, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Minnesotans can get tested free of cost for COVID-19...
Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
COVID In Minnesota: 2,028 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday. The seven-day average positivity rate is continuing its steady decline, sitting at 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s still above the high risk threshold drawn at 10 cases, along with the hospitalization rate. According to state data, there are now 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents. In all, the state has seen over 1.52 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, including over 75,000 reinfections. Health officials say 12,713 Minnesotans have died. State health data shows that 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine,...
Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
Kelsey Struzyk of Little Falls Wins Dream Getaway #62

Congratulations to Kelsey Struzyk from Little Falls -- the winner of Dream Getaway#62! We called Kelsey this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Kelsey to decide where she wants to go. Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.
ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
Pillager man sentenced for drug crimes

A Pillager man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for multiple felony-level drug offenses, including drug sales in the first degree. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom says 30-year-old Troy Anthony Frost appeared last Friday to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 65 months at that hearing.
