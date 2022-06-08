Public Notices June 8, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday.
The seven-day average positivity rate is continuing its steady decline, sitting at 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s still above the high risk threshold drawn at 10 cases, along with the hospitalization rate. According to state data, there are now 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents.
In all, the state has seen over 1.52 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, including over 75,000 reinfections. Health officials say 12,713 Minnesotans have died.
State health data shows that 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine,...
