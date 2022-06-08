ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Morning news brief

krwg.org
 3 days ago

Two big elections let big-city voters give their views on public safety. One city is Los Angeles, the other San Francisco. That famously progressive city recalled its progressive district attorney. Chesa Boudin lost his job. He was defiant, though, in his defeat. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHESA BOUDIN: We...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Steve Inskeep
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

Secret City: behind the untold gay history of DC politics

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Kqed
The Guardian

Chris Patten: ‘We have a populist government that is – fatally – not popular’

A few minutes after the result of Monday’s confidence vote in the prime minister was announced, I spoke to Chris Patten on the phone. The former Conservative party chairman and current rebellious Tory peer was dismayed to see the “Johnson cult still hanging on”. He described the government as “shameful and seedy”. “The most depressing thing is I’ve been watching interviews with ministers this evening,” he said, “and the titles alone are so depressing. Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities. If ever there as a contradiction in terms it is that. And nobody should ever see the words ‘Nadine Dorries’ and ‘culture secretary’ in the same sentence.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Reader's Digest

As an Immigrant, This Is What the 4th of July Means to Me

At nine years old, I immigrated to the United States with my family, after a nearly 10-year wait for the application to be approved. We left home with stars and stripes in our eyes, following my parents’ dream for a brighter future for us all. Since then, for more than 30 years now, I’ve spent the 4th of July like any other American: watching parades, taking in grand fireworks displays, and celebrating the holiday with popsicles and hot dogs.
IMMIGRATION
SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: The banned book club

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. A few months ago, education reporter Hannah Natanson sat in on the meeting...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy