What you need to know about pet diabetes this National Diabetes Week (8–13 June) Many of us will be familiar with diabetes in humans, but may not be aware that our pets can also develop the condition – especially as the signs aren’t always obvious. During National Diabetes Week (8–13 June), it’s important to raise awareness for the millions of people – and pets – who are living with the condition.

PETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO