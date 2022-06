The Los Angeles mayoral race will go to a runoff in November after both candidates, USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, fell short of the decisive 50% vote mark that would have secured a victory in Tuesday’s primary election. With slightly more than 70% of the ballots counted, Caruso leads the race with 40.5% of the vote and Bass runs up with 38.8%, while L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León trails with 7.6% of the vote.

