Which should be more important: personal choice or social responsibility?. That question will be answered on Saturday, June 11th as part of the 29th annual Great American Think-Off in New York Mills. Four finalists from across the United States will engage in a civil debate in defense of their stance on the question. This year, two finalists come from Minnesota, one from California, and one from Illinois.

NEW YORK MILLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO