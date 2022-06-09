ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

16-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured After Colliding with Vehicle in Little Falls

By Lakeland News —
lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old bicyclist from Hanover was involved in an accident Tuesday in Little Falls. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened at the intersection...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Three Injured in Head-on Collision on Highway 34 Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
DL-Online

Three hurt in head-on crash near Detroit Lakes

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes on Thursday morning. According to the State Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Buick Enclave collided with a westbound 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. The driver of the Buick, Sharon Ann Davis,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Signs#Accident#St Gabriel S Hospital#Lakeland News
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Plane crashes near southwestern Minnesota airport, pilot injured

(FOX 9) - A pilot was injured when his airplane crashed in a field near the Granite Falls Airport in southwestern Minnesota Friday morning. The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office in a news release said it received a 911 call at 7:03 a.m. Friday about a plane that crashed east of the airport. The caller said a man walking by the plane had cuts on his head.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 13 near Savage

SAVAGE, Minn — A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 13 near Savage. Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred on Highway 13 near 128th Street West just after 1:30 p.m. Investigators say a Toyota Avalon and a Honda motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 13 when the two collided.
SAVAGE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

One injured in Highway 10 crash near Perham

A one-car crash on Highway 10 near Perham sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Anderson, 19, of Hugo, Minn., was taken to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left...
PERHAM, MN
kfgo.com

Fergus Falls man victim of drowning in Big Detroit Lake, identity released

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned on Big Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes after he jumped from a pontoon. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander said Jette Frandson was with three others on the...
myklgr.com

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pilot Injured In Plane Crash Near Granite Falls

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A pilot was injured in a plane crash in western Minnesota on Friday morning. According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that there was crash east of the Granite Falls Airport shortly after 7 a.m. The 67-year-old pilot was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown. He was flying a small 1971 American Aviation AA-1A 2-seat plane. The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy