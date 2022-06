The USFL's regular season is working its way towards the finish line with two weeks to go. Considering both the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF) and relaunched XFL were unable to complete a full season in recent years, this development is an encouraging sign for professional football's springtime prospects. It's also a welcome sign for the Birmingham Stallions (8-0), who are just two wins away from going undefeated. The Stallions will look for a second victory over fellow South Division foe Houston (1-7) after beating the Gamblers 33-28 in Week 2.

