Johnson Co. General Election Filings (As of Tuesday, June 8, 2022)

The following comes from Paintsville City Hall. A scheduled Power Outage has been set for Saturday, June 11th, from 8 AM. – 4 PM., for Main Street, going from College to Euclid Ave., including East Street and 2nd Street going from College to Euclid Ave. Officials are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but this will only make things safer for the citizens.
A lane closure is planned to begin Monday, June 13, to allow a contractor crew to repair a break on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Powell Co. The right eastbound lane will be closed at milepoint 20.429, between the KY 1057 (Clay City) and KY 213 (Stanton) exits. The eastbound carriageway will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project, which is expected to take around 10 days. Drivers should move to the left lane in advance of the work zone, and reduce speed through the project area. Westbound traffic is not affected by this project. No vehicle width restrictions are in effect for this project, but the limitations continue for both directions of travel for a bridge repair project between Stanton and Slade.
According to the Pikeville Police Department, Officers are looking for two suspects who were recently involved in a motorcycle chase. On June 6, Pikeville Police Officers tried to stop a man and woman who were fleeing on a motorcycle toward US 119. Police have since identified the man and woman as Tyrone Davis, a black male and Holly Bates, a white female, who are reportedly from the Phelps or Williamson, W.Va area. According to a post on the Pikeville Police Dept. FaceBook page, Davis also fled from the Kentucky State Police on June 7. If you see either of the suspects, you can call (606) 437-5111.
The following comes from our sister station WHOP in Hopkinsville. According to the Christian Co Sheriff’s Office, an accident on I-24 Monday left 4 people injured, including 3 from Paintsville. Upon investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was headed east near the 75 mile-marker, when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers in the SUV, identified as Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose of Paintsiville, were both ejected. A minor passenger, name not given but was also a resident of Paintsville, was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee for treatment of injuries. A tractor-trailer slowed to avoid striking Oaks and it was rear-ended by a car driven by Sydney Burke of Oak Grove. Burke was also taken by ambulance to Tennova. No further information has been provided and the Christrian Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
Here’s an update to a story from earlier this week. A Pike Co man has been arrested after being accused of a midnight vandalism spree at a local car dealership in Pike Co. Jacob Thacker, 42 of Pikeville, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Police say Thacker vandalized some vehicles at the Walters GM Auto Mall Saturday night just before midnight. Thacker has entered a not guilty plea and is being held in the Pike Co Detention Center.
