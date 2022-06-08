ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Boyd Co Horsetrack, Gaming Emporium Lease Approved

By Scott Ratliff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lease agreement is in place for a Boyd Co horse track and gaming emporium. The...

WTRF

Tri-state residents pawning to pay for gas and bills

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her SUV...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Grand opening of Louisa inflatable water park

LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - With temperatures scorching up towards the 80s Saturday, it’s a great day to cool off at an inflatable water park in Louisa, Kentucky. The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water Park and Slide located at 606 Beach Rd Louisa, Ky 41230.
LOUISA, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky farmers impacted by rising gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week. Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon. The rise in gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Charleston mechanic offers tips to make the most of each gallon of gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage. “Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
ASHLAND, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Report: Pikeville has 14th most expensive household bills in the state

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Energy saving tips to cut back on high power bills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Experienced family medicine physician joins Fresh Start Health

GRAYSON – Jerrel Boyer, DO, is pleased to announce the association of Jon Walz, DO, board certified family physician, with Fresh Start Health Centers. He will be seeing patients in the clinic’s locations at 212 E. 3rd St. Grayson, KY 41143 and 336 29th St. Ste. 203, Ashland, KY 41101.
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Recruit Has Chosen the Enemy

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the #1 high school recruit in the state of West Virginia made his announcement on where he will play college football. Layth Ghannam, a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Charleston, West Virginia, recently narrowed his choices down to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Boneyfiddle Fringe Fest pushes boundaries, embraces creativity at VRCFA

PORTSMOUTH — The Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival is set to bring unconventional performance art to Portsmouth June 16th through June 18th at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Promising a wide array of performance art which does not fit neatly into a single artistic box, the Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival will offer alternative artistic experiences which local residents may not otherwise be able to access.
WBKR

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky. A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver....
KENTUCKY STATE

