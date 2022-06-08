Boyd Co Horsetrack, Gaming Emporium Lease Approved

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her SUV...
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - With temperatures scorching up towards the 80s Saturday, it’s a great day to cool off at an inflatable water park in Louisa, Kentucky. The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water Park and Slide located at 606 Beach Rd Louisa, Ky 41230.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week. Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon. The rise in gas prices...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage. “Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
GRAYSON – Jerrel Boyer, DO, is pleased to announce the association of Jon Walz, DO, board certified family physician, with Fresh Start Health Centers. He will be seeing patients in the clinic’s locations at 212 E. 3rd St. Grayson, KY 41143 and 336 29th St. Ste. 203, Ashland, KY 41101.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
Photo by Greg Hume; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The city of Cumberland has been declared and documented as the Black Bear Capital of Kentucky. Cumberland is the largest city in Harlan County, Kentucky. The black bear (Ursus americanus) and its cubs have been seen in many areas of Cumberland.
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the #1 high school recruit in the state of West Virginia made his announcement on where he will play college football. Layth Ghannam, a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Charleston, West Virginia, recently narrowed his choices down to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
PORTSMOUTH — The Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival is set to bring unconventional performance art to Portsmouth June 16th through June 18th at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Promising a wide array of performance art which does not fit neatly into a single artistic box, the Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival will offer alternative artistic experiences which local residents may not otherwise be able to access.
I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has spoken out about a proposed $297 million rate increase that would add more than $18 to the average customer’s bill. In a release, commissioners called the request “unprecedented.” The increase would go into effect by Sept. 1 –...
PORTSMOUTH—Brick by brick, the Scioto County Commissioners are moving forward with renovations and repairs to restore the Scioto County Courthouse. Commissioners recently approved the County Clerk to advertise for bids from construction and architectural companies to repair damaged sections of the building’s cornice as well as the adjacent drainage system.
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after police found drugs and fraudulent credit cards on Wednesday. Ironton PD says that officers were dispatched to the Speedway on the 800 block of Park Ave. in reference to a possible overdose. They made contact with two people in a vehicle and found several firearms, narcotics and […]
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky. A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver....
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Just months after the Cabell County School District decided to take over the old Sears building in the Huntington Mall, the demolition process is complete. The $40-million project will provide students with more space for different hands-on courses as well as providing aspects the community can utilize as well. “We anticipate […]
WILLIAMSPORT – During last night’s Williamsport Council meeting several people came to the meeting to speak in opposition to the Chipmunk Solar project that has been proposed for property in the area. Chris Weaver who lives across the street from part of the Solar Farm project came to...
