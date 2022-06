MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman pleaded guilty today to theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents. According to court documents and statements made in court, Diana Cisco, 69, of Delbarton, admitted that she received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Cisco knew that she was not entitled to receive these federal benefits. From June 2016 to April 2020, Cisco received $46,356 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those funds to her own use. Cisco further admitted that she did not have a legal right to these Social Security benefits once her relative passed away and that she knew her conduct in taking those benefits was wrong.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO