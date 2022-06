Darkness is finally falling. It’s 12:47am on June 5th in Alaska. The day has been unusually hot and the heat remains in the house, even though the outside temperature has finally gone below 65 degrees. The opportunity for sleeping has passed me by. It’s just not going to happen tonight. I tried taking a sleep aid and had no relief. None of my efforts are going to get me to where I want to be. Knowing that all those around me are tucked into a restful subconscious that eludes only me makes me feel like I missed a boat that was headed somewhere wonderful and everyone else made it onboard while I look on from the shore. It’s sailing away and I’m not on it.

