Via the team’s latest episode of the Work to Win series, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach says there were multiple prospects the team liked at No. 21. This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have partnered with video production company 65 Toss Power Trap for another excellent streaming video series that allows fans to see inside some of the team’s processes and hear more from the powers-that-be as they look forward to the upcoming season. Work to Win is the resulting show, and the Chiefs just released the second episode, one focused on the NFL Draft.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO