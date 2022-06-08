Questar’s AI-based Vehicle Health Management Platform Reveals Malfunctions in Bus Fleet, Reducing Safety Risks, Saving Repair Costs, and Improving Uptime
Questar identified 10% of tested buses in Kavim Public Transportation fleet had two malfunctions that required repair; repairing before scheduled maintenance saves money and ensures passenger safety. Questar Auto Technologies, the leading predictive vehicle health company, announced that its Vehicle Health Management (VHM) Platform, which combines artificial intelligence with...aithority.com
Comments / 0