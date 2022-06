SHARPSVILLE, Pa. — When Michael Kovach first heard from George Hayden, the pitch seemed almost too good to be true. Hayden would be retiring soon from a 20-year career in the U.S. Army. He wanted to get some experience working on a farm to aid in his transition to civilian life. The Army would pay him to spend a couple months interning at Kovach’s farm.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO