ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Beauty always finds a way

By Eliza Blue
Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring in western Dakota usually involves quite a few fits and starts. The weather warms. We tumble from our houses in T-shirts praising the sun. The next day it’s back to winter coats and knit caps, and we grumble to our neighbors, “I’m ready for this cold to be over.” The...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
The Guardian

At 34, I’m fitter than I have ever been – no thanks to the fat shamers

As the pandemic eases, the hobbies and interests many of us developed during lockdown start to be forgotten. Half-finished crochet sweaters languish at the back of closets, while Zoom quiz nights have been shelved for in-person quiz nights, and who is still remembering to feed their sourdough starter (RIP my very own Barack O’Starter)? I – unexpectedly – started to exercise during the pandemic, but even more surprisingly, I’ve kept it up. For about a year now, I’ve been going on daily walks, riding my bike instead of taking the bus and heading to the gym to lift weights. I’ve even started to use the flexed bicep emoji without irony. Who even am I these days?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Readers reply: why does tinned food come in a 400g can?

Why do so many tinned foods – in Britain, at least – come in cylindrical 400g cans? Who decided that 400g is the perfect amount of beans/tomatoes/custard? Nanci Preston, Solihull. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Presumably, it was originally 1lb (454g), and at the time we switched from...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy