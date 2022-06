Monster Fest 2023 is coming to downtown Canton in June of 2023. It is the brainchild of Seth Breedlove. He’s the Ohio based filmmaker who grew up in Bolivar. You may remember him from his documentary Minerva Monster and his company Small Town Monsters. Pam Cook had a chance to talk to Seth about the event, a special moving screening the palace theater, and what he’s been up to lately.

CANTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO