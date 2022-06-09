ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Crimes of the Future' is a gut check

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrimes of the Future marks director David Cronenberg's return to the body horror genre. The film is set...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Julie Andrews says she's not the squeaky clean lady you might expect

JULIE ANDREWS: (As Mary Poppins) Now then, the qualifications. Item one - a cheery disposition. I am never cross. Item two - rosy cheeks, obviously. Item three - play games, all sorts. Well, I'm sure the children will find my games extremely diverting. BIANCULLI: That's Julie Andrews in 1964's "Mary...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

You know it. Everybody does. In 1993, composer John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park defied traditional monster-movie musical tropes – instead of horror, Williams wrote a hymn for Steven Spielberg's summer movie smash. And, true to form for Williams, its grand melody has been unforgettable ever since. Related Story:...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

'Benediction' illustrates the impact of WWI on Siegfried Sassoon's haunting poetry

Lt. Siegfried Sassoon was a model British officer decorated for his daring and valor in the trenches of World War I, hailed by the soldiers he commanded as Mad Jack for his audacious nighttime raids. He was also a British gentleman who excelled at cricket and poetry. But while on convalescence from the front, Lt. Sassoon added up all the good men he'd seen lose their lives and decided he could no longer support war. He wrote his commanders a letter to say so. He wasn't court martialed but sent to a country hospital for treatment for his shell shock by doctors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Rock 'n' roll's Creem Magazine is back in print and online

Creem is coming back after 33 years. The magazine once covered all the major rock trends in the country, though it never once reported on B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. After fits and starts, Creem is returning as a digital publication, and in the fall, it will be a quarterly in print. NPR's Danny Hensel tells the story of a Motor City magazine.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
David Cronenberg
NPR

Julee Cruise, otherworldly crooner on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her collaborations with director David Lynch and The B-52s, died Thursday. Her husband, author Edward Grinnan, confirmed to NPR that Cruise died by suicide, and had struggled with "lupus, depression and alcohol and drug addiction" in the past. She was 65. "She left...
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy