ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boots deal will add to Reliance’s retail black box

By Una Galani
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSxoQ_0g5B4xXa00

MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s retail king is on a decadent foreign shopping trip. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has submitted a binding bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA.O) UK retail pharmacy business in a consortium with Apollo Global Management (APO.N), a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews. The offer is worth more than 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), according to Bloomberg. A purchase would mark a pivot overseas for the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate and will enlarge the black box around its retail operations.

Reliance Retail is already a shopping giant. In the five years to 2020, its top line grew at an annual average of 49%, making it the second fastest growing retail company in the world after South Korea’s Coupang (788.F), according to Deloitte. The company, which employs some 360,000 people, is profitable and clocked revenue of nearly 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 12 months ending in March.

Partnerships and small-scale acquisitions such as British toy brands Hamleys have expanded Ambani’s domestic footprint. Reliance’s spanking new Jio World mall in Mumbai’s enclave district showcases luxury fashion labels franchised or sold to him. In the last financial year, the group opened an average of seven stores a day across fashion, grocery, and other verticals, taking the total store count at home to over 15,000. Spending is picking up after the retail unit raised funds in early 2020 from private equity firms including KKR (KKR.N), TPG (TPG.O) and sovereign wealth funds.

One growing concern is the opacity of the expansion. Creditors of Future Retail (FRTL.NS), for example, this year blocked Reliance’s $3.4 billion acquisition of the group but Ambani still appears to have ended up with some 900 of his competitor’s stores – a move rival Amazon (AMZN.O) described as “clandestine”. Overall, Reliance Retail’s cash capital expenditure nearly tripled to $3.5 billion last year. Analysts at Ambit guess that, alongside acquisitions, capitalised customer acquisition costs are beginning to bite. In regards to its rapidly expanding asset base, Jefferies researchers note “more company disclosure will help”.

Assuming Reliance Retail’s bottom line grows at its current annual pace of 35% for the next two years, the business would be worth some $75 billion on Amazon’s forward earnings multiple, Breakingviews calculates. That’s below most analyst sum-of-the-parts valuations. The Boots offer is fully financed; it’s an obvious way for lenders to shore up a lucrative relationship with India’s biggest company. But privately most financiers question the strategic logic of a large overseas purchase. They may start to wonder if Ambani’s winning-at-all-costs mentality will turn into a painful liability.

(This article has been updated throughout with details of offer.)

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

A consortium of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and buyout firm Apollo Global Management have made a binding bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s international business, a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews on June 9.

The investor group submitted a bid for the Boots drugstore chain this week that’s fully backed by committed financing and values the business at more than 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), Bloomberg reported.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stitch Fix shares sink after company announces layoffs, offers weak guidance

Stitch Fix is laying off 15% of its salaried workers, or about 330 people. The company also issued weak revenue guidance as it contends with weaker consumer demand. Shares of the company fell Thursday to $7.78. A year ago, the stock was trading above $68. Stitch Fix said Thursday that...
geekwire.com

Convoy, which just raised $260M, lays off 7% of workforce in latest tech startup cuts

Convoy laid off 7% of its staff Thursday, becoming the latest tech company to slash headcount amid an uncertain economic environment. A spokesperson for the Seattle trucking marketplace startup confirmed the layoffs to GeekWire. Convoy said it employed 1,300 people in April, when it raised a $260 million investment round at a $3.8 billion valuation, so the cuts affected around 90 employees.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
freightwaves.com

Supply chain roles become major destination for executives

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by ODFL. In this issue, why Flexport brought on Dave Clark; sriracha and tampon shortages; fuel is Morbin. Flexport lands Amazon consumer chief as future CEO. Kind of a big deal — On Wednesday morning, Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen sent out the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Retail#Reliance Group#Reliance Capital#Retail Business#Apollo Global Management#Breakingviews#Indian#British#Hamleys#Jio World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

Stitch Fix Stock in Tatters on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance, Job Cuts

Fiscal Q3 sales were down 8% year over year, which was essentially in line with Wall Street's consensus estimate. The company's loss was wider than analysts had expected. Management expects fiscal Q4 sales will be down 13% to 15% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Reuters

AMD flags slow market for PCs in 2022

June 9 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su on Thursday flagged a slowdown in personal computers (PC) this year after two years of a "very strong PC market". Su, at the chip company's analyst day, said while the downturn was natural after a long...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy