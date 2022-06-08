ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

DUI Charges Against Pelosi’s Husband Dropped, Cops Claim No Footage of Arrest

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Pelosi Sr., the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested recently and charged with a DUI, according to tabloid reports that broke the story last week. Pelosi’s husband was arrested before midnight on Saturday while driving in Napa County, then booked into jail on two counts,...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana State Troopers Indicted for Beating Black Motorist, Would Give Him ‘Nightmares for a Long Time’ Texts Reveal

Disclaimer: This post contains mention of police brutality. Louisiana prosecutors have charged three former state troopers with misdemeanor simple battery for the brutal 2020 beating of Antonio Harris, a Black motorist. After a high-speed chase that ended at a cornfield in rural Franklin Parish, former troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after judge said he's too dangerous for home detention

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after a judge said he was too dangerous for home detention. US District Judge Timothy Kelly denied Tarrio's request on Friday evening, stating the evidence against he was 'very strong' and that measures like a bond and home confinement 'do not adequately mitigate the threat of dangerousness Tarrio poses.'
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Bluegrass Live

Federal prison officers indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, then trying to cover it up

Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump Jr
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Ex-Cop from Georgia Who Insists He’s ‘Not One of Those People Who Believes in Conspiracies’ Is Sentenced for Jan. 6 Crime

An ex-cop from Georgia whose presence at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was flagged to the feds by a fellow officer has been sentenced to probation and home detention. Michael Shane Daughtry, 60, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation, including 60 days of home detention. He had pleaded guilty in March to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#House#Valiant News#Brown University#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy