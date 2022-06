Week 9 of the USFL season continues Saturday with the Houston Gamblers (1-7) and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions in action. The Gamblers are looking to snag their first win since Week 1, but they'll need to play their best football yet in order to get it against the Stallions, who have already clinched the top spot in the South Division and remain perfect on the season at 8-0.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO