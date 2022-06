ATLANTA -- JT Brubaker tossed his second quality start of the season on Thursday at Truist Park, but it wasn't enough to earn him his first win of 2022. The 28-year-old righty went seven innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in the Pirates' 3-1 loss to the Braves. The outing was his longest of the season and only the second time in his Major League career that he reached seven innings.

