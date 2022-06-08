ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: How to watch, stream, listen, and key players for game 2 of WCWS championship

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Yhj_0g5AyTMk00

The Oklahoma Sooners roared out of the gate in game one of the Women’s College World Series championship. Their 16-1 win tied an all-time record for most runs scored in a game, while their six home runs set a new record for a championship series game.

Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings, Taylon Snow, and Jana Johns each hit home runs.

The Sooners chased Texas ace Hailey Dolcini after just 0.2 innings pitched making it likely that she’ll get the start again in game two. In her last two appearances against Oklahoma, the Sooners have tagged her for 10 runs, seven earned, in just five innings of work.

After Hope Trautwein threw 90 pitches to pick up her fourth win of the Women’s College World Series and sixth of the NCAA tournament, Jordy Bahl may get the start for the Sooners on Thursday night, which would be her first since a complete game, 7-1 win over Oklahoma State back on May 2, more than a month ago. She’s been solid in relief appearances in the the last week.

The Sooners look to finish off their back-to-back pursuit of the national championship and here’s how you can tune in to game two of the Women's College World Series championship.

  • Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Radio Broadcast: The game can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

It’s a matchup that has everyone pumped, including a couple of legends in the Red River Rivalry.

No. 1 Oklahoma vs Texas Longhorns

Players to watch:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

Jocelyn Alo: .527 batting average with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs, 53 walks.

Tiare Jennings: .391 batting average with 29 home runs and 86 RBIs, 39 walks.

Grace Lyons: .397 batting average with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs, 22 walks.

Jayda Coleman: .424 batting average with 8 home runs, 40 RBIs, 51 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

Rylie Boone: .419 batting average with 2 home runs, 27 RBIs

Hope Trautwein: 22-1 with a 0.64 ERA, 157 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched.

Jordy Bahl: 21-1 with a 1.02 ERA, 203 strikeouts in 137.1 innings pitched.

Nicole May: 15-1 with a 1.30 ERA, 97 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched.

Texas Longhorns

Janae Jefferson: .401 batting average with 7 home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 walks, and 16 stolen bases.

Mia Scott: .368 batting average with 3 home runs, 35 RBIs, 25 walks, and 26 stolen bases.

Mary Iakopo: .332 batting average with 11 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 27 walks.

Courtney Day: .312 batting average with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 14 walks.

Hailey Dolcini: 24-12 with a 2.46 ERA, 217 strikeouts in 215.1 innings pitched.

Estelle Czech: 13-1 with a 3.11 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched.

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Ringer

Oklahoma Softball Just Put On an Ass-Kicking Clinic for the Ages

A peculiar rule came into play at the 2022 Women’s College World Series: While most NCAA softball games can be ended by a mercy rule (or “run rule”) when a team leads by eight runs or more in the fifth inning or later, that option is turned off when there are only two teams left standing. When the championship is on the line, the games must be played to completion. Naturally, this scenario doesn’t come up often, since the two teams that have outlasted everybody else are typically competitive. In the history of the WCWS championship series, more games have gone to extra innings (12) than have been decided by eight runs or more (six before this year).
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#The Oklahoma Sooners#Cdt Tv Channel#Varsity
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Most "Insecure" Fans In College Football

Paul Finebaum and Clemson fans are not happy with each other this week. Finebaum recently called Dabo Swinney "yesterday's news." He was pushing back against Bill Bender's top-10 college football coaches list, which had Swinney at No. 2 above Kirby Smart. Since making those comments, Clemson fans have been blasting...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Recruiting News

Entering the 2021 college football season, fans knew the Cincinnati Bearcats were going to be good. They just didn't know how good. Star quarterback Desmond Ritter and several quality starters returned a dominated the American Athletic Conference to the tune of an undefeated record. After flying up the polls, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy