Best photos from the Oklahoma Sooners 16-1 win over Texas in game 1 of the WCWS Championship

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners fell behind 1-0 in the series opener of the WCWS Championship against Texas. It didn’t take them long to respond as Jocelyn Alo hit a two-run home run to make it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the first followed by a three-run home run from Taylon Snow to make it 5-1.

Hope Trautwein battled all night against a speedy Texas lineup, stranding nine runners on base in her five innings pitched.

Oklahoma set Women’s College World Series Championship records with six home runs and set a WCWS record for runs scored in their demolition of the Longhorns.

Alo’s now got 34 home runs on the season to lead the NCAA and Jennings is now one away from joining the 30-homer club in 2022.

The Sooners will take on the Longhorns in game two of the series on Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. But before that, let’s relive the action through some amazing photos of Wednesday night’s 16-1 win over Texas.

