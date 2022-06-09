ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Taste: Kale-and-Quinoa Greek Chopped Salad

Refresh your palate this summer with a bright Kale-and-Quinoa Greek Chopped Salad! You’ll find that the dill and lemon flavors bring you a little sunshine with every bite.

Salad

  • 1 cup of quinoa
  • 2 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 bundle of organic kale (finely chopped)
  • 1 cup of arugula
  • ½ English cucumber (diced)
  • ¼ red onion (diced)
  • Handful of cherry tomatoes (quartered)
  • 1 can of chickpeas (rinsed & drained)
  • 1-2 chicken breasts
  • Seasoning for chicken
  • Lemon Pepper, Zesty Greek, Urban Accents Veggie Roaster (rosemary and roasted garlic)
Season chicken breast.
Grill chicken using a grill or grill pan.

Vinaigrette

  • ⅔ cup of lemon olive oil
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tbsp dill (roughly chopped)
  • ½ tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp dijon mustard
  • 1-2 tbsps lemon juice (to taste)
  • Salt & pepper
Add the onion to the quinoa and kale mixture.
Mixing the vinaigrette.

RECIPE

  1. Cook quinoa based on package directions.
  2. It will ask for 2 cups of water or broth – I suggest using broth. Choose either veggie or chicken based on your protein source.
    1. While quinoa is cooking, dice your cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and kale. It is easier to “chop” kale with kitchen shears so it is small enough to easily eat.
    2. Using a grill or grill pan, heat to medium-high. Season chicken breast with your choice of seasoning.
    3. I used the Urban Accents rosemary and roasted garlic, but any listed above will be just as delicious. Grill chicken until the internal temperature reaches 165ºF, about 6 minutes each side. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
      1. You can forgo this step altogether, or swap out your protein source. I have used a salmon filet, seasoned in lemon pepper, or doubled up on the chickpeas to keep it vegan.
      2. Once quinoa is cooked (and still warm), add the kale. The heat from the quinoa will wilt the kale and make it soft. Wait about 3-5 minutes, then add the onion and chickpeas. If serving the same day, refrigerate for about 20 minutes until it reaches room temperature/cool to touch.
      3. You can make this salad ahead of time, just properly secure when storing in the refrigerator.
        1. While the kale and quinoa are chilling, make the vinaigrette. Add all ingredients of vinaigrette to a small mixing bowl and whisk together. Taste and add salt, pepper, and lemon juice to desired flavor. Chill until ready to serve.
        2. Add the cucumber, tomato, and arugula to the chilled kale and quinoa. Mix together. Dress the salad with your greek vinaigrette and toss. Top your salad with fresh grilled – or chilled – chicken. Enjoy!
        Recipe and photos by Jillian Jones, Forkin’ Tasty. Follow her recipes on Instagram and Facebook.

