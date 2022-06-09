Today’s Taste: Kale-and-Quinoa Greek Chopped Salad
Refresh your palate this summer with a bright Kale-and-Quinoa Greek Chopped Salad! You’ll find that the dill and lemon flavors bring you a little sunshine with every bite.
Salad
- 1 cup of quinoa
- 2 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 bundle of organic kale (finely chopped)
- 1 cup of arugula
- ½ English cucumber (diced)
- ¼ red onion (diced)
- Handful of cherry tomatoes (quartered)
- 1 can of chickpeas (rinsed & drained)
- 1-2 chicken breasts
- Seasoning for chicken
- Lemon Pepper, Zesty Greek, Urban Accents Veggie Roaster (rosemary and roasted garlic)
Vinaigrette
- ⅔ cup of lemon olive oil
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tbsp dill (roughly chopped)
- ½ tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- 1-2 tbsps lemon juice (to taste)
- Salt & pepper
RECIPE
- Cook quinoa based on package directions.
- It will ask for 2 cups of water or broth – I suggest using broth. Choose either veggie or chicken based on your protein source.
- While quinoa is cooking, dice your cucumber, onion, tomatoes, and kale. It is easier to “chop” kale with kitchen shears so it is small enough to easily eat.
- Using a grill or grill pan, heat to medium-high. Season chicken breast with your choice of seasoning.
- I used the Urban Accents rosemary and roasted garlic, but any listed above will be just as delicious. Grill chicken until the internal temperature reaches 165ºF, about 6 minutes each side. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
- You can forgo this step altogether, or swap out your protein source. I have used a salmon filet, seasoned in lemon pepper, or doubled up on the chickpeas to keep it vegan.
- Once quinoa is cooked (and still warm), add the kale. The heat from the quinoa will wilt the kale and make it soft. Wait about 3-5 minutes, then add the onion and chickpeas. If serving the same day, refrigerate for about 20 minutes until it reaches room temperature/cool to touch.
- You can make this salad ahead of time, just properly secure when storing in the refrigerator.
- While the kale and quinoa are chilling, make the vinaigrette. Add all ingredients of vinaigrette to a small mixing bowl and whisk together. Taste and add salt, pepper, and lemon juice to desired flavor. Chill until ready to serve.
- Add the cucumber, tomato, and arugula to the chilled kale and quinoa. Mix together. Dress the salad with your greek vinaigrette and toss. Top your salad with fresh grilled – or chilled – chicken. Enjoy!
Recipe and photos by Jillian Jones, Forkin’ Tasty. Follow her recipes on Instagram and Facebook.
