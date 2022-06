Seattle, Washington, is a multifaceted city in the Pacific Northwest. This area has seen a rise in popularity over the past two decades. Seattle is known for its espresso cart capital status, but it also boasts a thriving dining scene with internationally acclaimed chefs. The Pacific Rim influences the city’s art and architecture. It offers residents the opportunity to choose between a relaxed pace or a fast-paced, entrepreneurial lifestyle. Many successful startups have made Seattle home, including Microsoft, Starbucks and Eddie Bauer. You can find water everywhere. The city’s maritime heritage is also evident.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO