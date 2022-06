One way the state monitors community transmission of COVID-19 has not been done in Charleston and some other areas of South Carolina for more than two months. At least one scientist who tracks COVID-19 locally said they are 'flying blind" without widespread testing and wastewater surveillance to look for the virus and provide a key indicator of how much is circulating. The Charleston area may actually be in the midst of another surge based on modeling of what data is available, said Dr. Michael Sweat of Medical University of South Carolina. A Clemson University scientist is urging caution as well.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO