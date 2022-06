Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Gensler’s big move, Apple’s secret payments weapon and the CFTC’s crypto punch. As Apple moves to take more of its payments business in-house, there’s one name you need to know: Cherie Fuzzell. She joined Apple in 2015 after running ParkMobile, and is senior director of Global Alliances for Apple Pay. Filings also show that she’s president of its Apple Payments subsidiary, the entity registered as a money transmitter with most states and a logical base on which Apple might build its own payments architecture.

