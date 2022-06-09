RR’s 2021/22 End of Season Awards: Who was Sunderland’s signing of the season?

Everton’s new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell and manager Frank Lampard have their hands full heading towards the summer transfer window, as they put together plans to reshape the squad. Despite efforts at improving the club’s situation with regard to compliance with the Premier League’s financial regulations over the previous twelve months, funds available for new signings remain limited. The Blues raised almost £6m from player trading and reduced the overall wage burden, but will be restricted in the transfer market without substantial sales from the existing first team. Some exits will be driven by internal requirements as Messrs. Thelwell and Lampard look to shift surplus players (those who are being paid out of proportion to their contribution), whereas others will be targets for other clubs, or actively pushing for a transfer.

