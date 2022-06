In the latest release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the data shows most systems do not have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the levels are below the current state levels of health concern in their drinking water. People who mainly get their water from public community water systems will now be able to see the levels of PFAS with the new interactive map from the department of health.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO