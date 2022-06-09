CHSTERTOWN — William Leon Walbert, Jr. "Doc", 86 of Chestertown, MD passed away on May 28, 2022 at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Doc was born on September 29, 1935, son of the late Marian and William Leon Walbert, Sr. of Kennedyville, Maryland. Following the death of his mother, he moved to Chestertown where he was raised by Gilbert and Rose Walbert Hadaway, his paternal aunt and uncle. As a young boy, he moved with them to Radcliffe Farm where he lived for the remainder of his life.

As a young man, he grew corn and raised pigs on the farm while beginning a career in the ag service industry working as a mechanic and then service manager for farm equipment dealerships in Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne's Counties. In later years, he worked as a transportation coordinator first for Upper Shore Aging and later, Kent Center.

While still in high school, he volunteered with the Chestertown Volunteer Fired Company, and later became a charter member of the Kent County Rescue Squad. He was a charter member of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown where he was proud to say that, "he was one of the guys who helped to build a chancel where Dr. Solon had had his grease pit."

Doc's passion in life was helping others. Whether it was chauffeuring family on shopping trips to the city, or mowing the neighbor's lawn, sharing a cup of coffee with a Kent School client, or helping Santa visit the children at Miss Greta's Day Care, he was happiest when he was quietly doing for others.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Greta Cox Walbert.

He is survived by his children, William Leon Walbert, III (Lynn) of Still Pond, MD and Marian Walbert Wyble (Hugh) of Chestertown and 2 granddaughters, Brittany Walbert Norden (Colby) and Shannon Wyble.

A Memorial Service (to be announced) will be held in the Chestertown Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held privately in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

