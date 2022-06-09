ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Barbara Thompson Tucker

Kent County News
CHESTERTOWN — Tucker, Barbara Thompson, daughter of the late Earl Cavendar Thompson and Mildred Hammacker Thompson died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton, MD. She was 90.

Born on December 10, 1931 in Still Pond, MD, she graduated from Chestertown High School in 1949 and attended St. Marys College and graduated with a Pre Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was employed by Kent County Community Trust and later Maryland National Bank in Consumer and Mortgage Lending and retired after 25 years of service. After retiring she was employed by Maryland Department of Tourism at Rt 301/50 (the Welcome Center). She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 25 years during at which time she held several offices.

She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Ford (Herbert "Bert") of Kennedyville, MD and two grandsons, Paul C. Ford (Megan) of Seattle, Washington and Brent V. Ford of Kennedyville, MD.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 11am- 12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD. A Time of Sharing will begin at 12pm with a reception to follow also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2:30 in Still Pond Cemetery in Still Pond, MD.

Flowers will be graciously accepted but donations may be sent to the Still Pond United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1 Still Pond, MD 21667 or Kent County Humane Society 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD 21620. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

