This from wpta21.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- (WPTA) – A recent uptick in motorcycle accidents has a Fort Wayne motorcycle instructor suggesting there be more training for drivers. Since the beginning of May, ABC21 has reported on six life-threatening or fatal motorcycle accidents in the Fort Wayne area. Five of those crashes were fatal. After continuing to report on these crashes, our team wanted to know better ways for drivers to stay safe on the roads.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO