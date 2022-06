Bases-loaded situations troubled the Texas A&M baseball team until it mattered most on Friday night in Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional. Troy Claunch ripped a walk-off, opposite-field single with the bases juiced to give the Aggies a 5-4 win over Louisville at Blue Bell Park. It took some Olsen Magic for A&M to get past the Cardinals because the Aggies had left the bases loaded four times on the night. Claunch swung at the first pitch he saw from Louisville pitcher Michael Prosecky with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and scored Trevor Werner to secure the victory.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO