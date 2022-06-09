A Private Island With Amazing Panoramic Views Is For Sale In Missouri? Yes

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.

