Missouri State

A Private Island With Amazing Panoramic Views Is For Sale In Missouri? Yes

By Tim Thomas
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
When you think about going to a private island, I am willing to bet that Missouri is not the first place that comes to mind. You think about island in the Caribbean or off the coast of Hawaii or places like Fiji and Tahiti. Well there is a private island that...

KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Dinosaur Bones Found in Small Missouri Town Named Best To Visit

Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
33810 Echo Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

SIMPLY CHARMING! Here is your chance to secure this cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom end unit in Triplex. This tight knit community doesn't have units for sale often. This home offers ample living with natural character and charm. New kitchen appliances in 2021. This home has lake views/access and comes with 10x20 boat slip in community dock. Community pool and concrete boat ramp. This is better than a condo. Located in the heart of Sunrise Beach close to everything by car and boat. Perfect way to get started at the lake. Inspect for yourself and be prepared to fall in love.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,040,405 which is 807% higher than the state average of $225,067.
MISSOURI STATE
Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds. For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow...
MISSOURI STATE
1545 Buckingham Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Beautiful Shores of Camelot Turn-Key unit! This 2 level unit is absolutely the total package and had been very tastefully updated with hardwood floors, newer HVAC system, new appliances, new fixtures, new kitchen counters and the list goes on! Having 2 levels means 2 separate living areas, over 1500 sq ft of living space, as well as 2 decks, allowing more than enough room to entertain family and friends. In the lower level living area you'll find the murphy bed, making this 2 bedroom unit sleep like a 3 bedroom! Outside you'll love relaxing on the main level screened in deck while you take in the beautiful lake views. Included in this total package are a 12x28 boat slip, 10x28 boat slip with lift (both on dock 12) and a single car garage. Shores of Camelot also offers an abundance of amenities. So pack your bags - there's nothing to do here but start making memories! See attachments for a list of improvements and inventory list of excluded items. Call today for your private showing!
CAMDENTON, MO
KOMU

Residents adapt as Columbia sees 30 cent jump in gas prices

COLUMBIA - Early Friday morning, gas prices in mid-Missouri jumped from $4.59 per gallon to $4.89. "I bought a motorcycle because gas prices were incredible," Columbia resident Austin Wallace said. "I was in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago, and it was $7 a gallon and I was afraid that was gonna happen here. So I went and bought a bike, and now I pay less than $4."
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Turkey Pen Hollow Trail In Missouri Is Only 90 Minutes Away. Why You Should Go

Missouri really has so many great places where you can get out and enjoy nature and all its natural beauty. One place you may be familiar with is Ha Ha Tonka State Park. This park is located in Camdenton Missouri which is about 90 minutes away. But you may not be as familiar with Turkey Pen Hollow Trail which is located in the park. Allow me to fix that for you.
KC restaurant chain Hawaiian Bros files permits for Columbia location

This story has been updated. Hawaiian Bros has filed permits to renovate a building in south Columbia, according to city records, which a city official confirmed. Job listings for a general manager and assistant manager position for a Columbia location were posted on various job sites, such as Glassdoor and Indeed, earlier this year. The listings have since been closed.
COLUMBIA, MO
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Truman Park Beach Added To Closed List

Another beach has been added to the “Closed” list for swimming this weekend. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the Day Use Beach at Harry S. Truman State Park is closed due to high levels of contamination in recent water samples. Just a few days ago,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kcur.org

Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

