TONIGHT: After seeing showers and isolated storms earlier today, the rain will come to an end briefly tonight with cooler lows. A weak system is moving quickly to the southeast bringing an end to the first of several chances of rain and storms through the next couple of days. Scattered clouds are possible, but they’ll increase through the evening tonight as more chances of showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. Winds will continue to be from the northeast at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 40s tonight.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO