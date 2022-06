A nimble 4-year-old boy called his mother from the back seat of his dad's car to report that he had been carjacked and didn't know where he was, authorities said. The child had been left in his father's vehicle with the engine running while his dad ran into a store, police said. That's when an unidentified man jumped inside and drove off, according to Memphis authorities.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO