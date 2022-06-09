ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford...

www.espn.com

