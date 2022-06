Recruiting season is in full swing for Florida football as the program starts off the summer months playing host to some of the best prep prospects around the country in hopes of luring them into the Swamp. While the 2023 class has been the primary focus for Billy Napier and his staff as they rebuild a once-proud program, the team’s brass is also looking ahead to the next one as well.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO