Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday's Game 5. According to video posted on social media, the Rangers fan turned and punched the Lightning fan, sending the person to the ground, as they were walking through the concourse after Tampa Bay's 3-1 win. The assailant appeared to leave the area while other people attended to the fan who got attacked.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO