Georgia names Neil Versfeld, Stefanie Williams Moreno as Jack Bauerle replacements

Georgia associate head coach Neil Versfeld during the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Tony Walsh

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced Wednesday afternoon the new leadership of the Georgia swimming and diving programs, naming Neil Versfeld head coach of the men’s program and Stefanie Williams Moreno head coach of the women’s program.

With a combined 24 years of collegiate coaching experience and 35 All-America citations as Bulldogs, Versfeld and Williams Moreno bring vast experience both in the water and on the deck. The pair succeeds legendary head coach Jack Bauerle, who announced his retirement earlier on Wednesday. Diving head coach Chris Colwill will remain in his role and work with both programs.

“With the retirement of a coaching legend such as Jack Bauerle, we thought it was an opportune time to make some organizational changes that will bolster our tremendous swimming and diving program,” Brooks said. “Dividing the two programs gives our new head coaches an opportunity to create synergy with their individual teams and support our student-athletes with focused attention.

“We are incredibly grateful to have two of the best collegiate swimmers our program has ever produced, ready, willing, and able to carry on the phenomenal tradition of Georgia Swimming and Diving. Both Stefanie and Neil have been integral in our team’s success during their tenures, and I am excited to see how our teams continue to excel under their new leadership.”

Versfeld assumes the men’s head coaching position after serving the previous three seasons as associate head coach, working primarily with the breaststroke and distance groups. Under Versfeld’s tutelage, those two groups have earned 48 combined All-America citations and four SEC individual titles, including a pair of top-four finishers in the mile at this year’s NCAA Championships.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the head coach of the Georgia Men’s Swimming and Diving team,” Versfeld said. “I am incredibly grateful to Jere Morehead, Josh Brooks and Darrice Griffin for this opportunity, and to Jack Bauerle for his mentorship and leadership over the past two decades. I could not be more excited to build upon Jack’s legacy in this next chapter.”

Versfeld competed for Georgia from 2004-09, winning the NCAA championship in the 200 breaststroke in 2009, setting the NCAA, U.S. Open, and program records in the process. He also swept both breaststroke titles at that year’s SEC Championships. Competing for his native South Africa, he reached the semifinals of the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before finishing fourth at the 2010 World Championships.

Following his professional career and his graduation from Georgia in 2010 with a degree in Housing, Versfeld served as an assistant coach for the Seals Swimming Club in South Africa and for Swim Atlanta. He then began his collegiate coaching career with a four-year stint at Georgia Tech, serving under Bulldogs legend Courtney Shealy Hart.

Williams Moreno moves into the women’s head coach role following 10 seasons on the Georgia staff, serving as associate head coach for the previous four years. Williams Moreno has helped shape the Bulldogs’ backstroke and middle distance groups into one of the program’s strongest squads.

“I could not be more honored and humbled by this new endeavor. I want to thank Jere Morehead, Josh Brooks, Darrice Griffin, and Jack Bauerle for their confidence in me to lead this remarkable program,” Williams Moreno said. “As both an athlete and coach, the University of Georgia and its athletic department have significantly impacted who I am today. I am excited for the opportunity and challenge of continuing the proud tradition of Georgia Women’s Swimming and Diving established under Jack Bauerle.”

Williams Moreno competed for Georgia from 1998-02, helping the Bulldogs win their first three NCAA team championships (1999, 2000, 2001), while earning a maximum 28 All-America citations (24 First Team, four Second Team). Williams was a member of four NCAA champion relays, helping the 200 and 400 freestyle relays set American Records in 2002. Individually, she won two SEC gold medals in 200 freestyle and left school with the program record in the event. In 2017, she was inducted into the University of Georgia Circle of Honor.

Williams Moreno graduated from Georgia in 2003 with a degree in Sports Communications. Following her competitive career, Williams Moreno began her coaching career at Missouri in 2005 and spent three years as an assistant coach, before moving on to Ohio State for four seasons. She then returned to Georgia in 2012 as an assistant coach and served in that role for six seasons before being promoted to associate head coach.