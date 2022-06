The media and entertainment industry prides itself on its mastery of classical storytelling's three acts: the setup, the conflict and the resolution. It's safe to declare the first act of the streaming video wars over. Barring a surprise late entrant, every major media and technology company that wants to be in the streaming game has planted a flag. Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock and other new streaming services are spreading around the globe.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO